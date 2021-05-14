0
Friday 14 May 2021 - 00:11

Imran Khan Expresses Solidarity with Palestinians

Story Code : 932440
Imran Khan Expresses Solidarity with Palestinians
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "We stand with Palestine", as violence has escalated in the Gaza Strip between Palestinians and the Israeli regime forces.

"I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine," Khan wrote in a tweet.

Khan's post also featured a screenshot of a quote from the famous American linguist Noam Chomsky that read, "You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all, but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back."

Prior to his tweet, Khan denounced the attack against Palestinians by the Israeli regime at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Strongly condemn Israeli Forces' attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & int law. We reiterate support for Palestinian ppl. Int community must take action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights," Khan wrote in a tweet on Sunday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
13 May 2021
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
13 May 2021
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
12 May 2021
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
12 May 2021
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
12 May 2021
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
11 May 2021
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
11 May 2021
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
11 May 2021
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
11 May 2021
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021