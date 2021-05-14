Imran Khan Expresses Solidarity with Palestinians

Islam Times - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine, denouncing the recent massacre in the Gaza Strip by the Zionist forces.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "We stand with Palestine", as violence has escalated in the Gaza Strip between Palestinians and the Israeli regime forces."I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine," Khan wrote in a tweet.Khan's post also featured a screenshot of a quote from the famous American linguist Noam Chomsky that read, "You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all, but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back."Prior to his tweet, Khan denounced the attack against Palestinians by the Israeli regime at the Al-Aqsa Mosque."Strongly condemn Israeli Forces' attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & int law. We reiterate support for Palestinian ppl. Int community must take action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights," Khan wrote in a tweet on Sunday.