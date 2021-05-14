0
Friday 14 May 2021 - 10:14

Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request

Story Code : 932471
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
With a US$715 billion budget request for fiscal year 2022, the Pentagon had considered increasing the quantity of next-generation fighters it planned to buy, but decided to instead focus on using additional funding to upgrade the F-35 with new capabilities every six months, the official said, Bloomberg reported.

"It's not unusual for a new administration's first budget to change relatively little from its predecessor," J. J. Gertler, a military aviation analyst for the non-partisan Congressional Research Service, said in an e-mail.

"But using the prior number for FY22 adds fuel to the idea that the big changes for the programme will come in '23," he said.

At an estimated cost of US$398 billion, the F-35 is America's biggest weapons programme, a critical part of US and allied efforts to upgrade their armed forces.

Yet while the US$715 billion defense budget number is public, the Pentagon has not yet detailed how that will be spent and there is no formal release date yet from the Office of Management and Budget.

The Defense Department "will respond to questions on the specifics of the budget request after it is submitted", Laura Seal, a spokesman for the department's F-35 joint programme office (JPO), said in an e-mail.

The "JPO doesn't have anything to provide in advance".

The number of F-35s sought by the administration, as well as spending on upgrades to the nation's nuclear arsenal, the navy shipbuilding budget and questions over whether the army will absorb major cuts to its modernization plans will be the most scrutinized issues in US President Joe Biden's first defense budget.

Of the 85 jets, 48 will be requested by the air force, sticking to last year's plan, according to the budget data.

The so-called Block 4 upgrade programme on the F-35 has largely escaped public scrutiny while the jet continues to grapple with other issues.

Those include a major delay in completing combat testing, uncertainty over when a decision authorizing full-rate production will take place and growing concerns about the jet's roughly US$1.72 trillion "life-cycle" cost, which include acquisition and maintenance and operations over decades.

The Block 4 upgrade programme's US$14 billion estimated cost is more expensive than many army, navy and air force acquisition programmes.

With the F-35 essentially a flying computer, keeping the jet's upgrades on track and adequately funded are more important to the Biden Pentagon than increasing quantities of current model aircraft that will need to be eventually upgraded, Stacy Cummings, the acting undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, told a Senate Armed Services sub-committee last month in written testimony.

Upgrading the F-35's hardware and software systems "through the Block 4 modernization effort is critical for ensuring our warfighters remain equipped with the best tools available", Cummings wrote.

"The department has prioritized modernization to keep these capabilities on track, working to provide a stable, realistic funding baseline," she said.

"Accelerating or increasing procurement quantities" of earlier F-35 variants "is counterproductive and wastes scarce resources as such planes will need to be pulled from the flight line and retrofitted when Block 4 capabilities deliver", she added.

Among the Block 4 areas that need additional funding, US taxpayers and allied partners are absorbing a US$444 million overrun caused by Lockheed Martin sub-contractor issues on a key hardware upgrade, called TR3, that is the first step to increasing the power and memory of the jet.

Jessica Maxwell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement that "the budget must balance many factors to ensure our military can meet national defense objectives now and in the future".

The department "remains committed to using taxpayer dollars responsibly and acquiring F-35s as affordably as possible while also meeting current warfighter needs", Maxwell said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
13 May 2021
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
13 May 2021
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
12 May 2021
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
12 May 2021
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
12 May 2021
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
11 May 2021
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021