Africa Voices Solidarity with Palestinians

Islam Times - Demonstrations are held in cities across East Africa to condemn the killings of Palestinian people by the Israeli regime.

Protests were held in cities across East Africa on Thursday to condemn the wanton killings of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime.Grand Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje urged the international community to stand by principled parameters for peace in the Israeli regime-Palestine conflict and facilitate a solution that guarantees a fully sovereign state of Palestine.He condemned the Palestinian bloodbath and the Israeli regime raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.Across Uganda, several imams used Eid sermons to condemn the Israeli regime raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and called for an end to Palestinian bloodshed.Sheikh Adam Sebyala from the Al-Mustafa Islamic College told Anadolu Agency that the situation "should trigger international response to the Palestinian issue."Somalia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Balal Mohamed Osman condemned the Israeli regime attack on innocent civilians in Palestine.“Somalia condemns the introduction of the Israeli regime forces invading Al-Aqsa Mosque and their attacks against the Palestinian people [who] cannot defend themselves," he said in a statement.The government called on the international community to act urgently to stop the atrocities being committed against Palestinians.Hundreds organized marches across Somalia chanting that the Somalis, "stand with Palestine."Heavy traffic could be seen on roads in Mogadishu as crowds carrying Somalia and Palestine flags marched on the streets.Netizens on Tanzania’s social media platforms also joined hands calling on the international community to mount pressure on the Israeli regime to stop the bombardment in Palestine.Petrider Paul, a Tanzanian who champions the rights of women and girls and currently a member of the African Union Youth Advisory Council, said: “I stand in solidarity Palestine and join the African Union chairperson H.E Moussa Faki to condemn the bombardments in Gaza. I proudly championed for #PalestinianLivesMatter since 2013-2015 [with] support of the Palestinian Embassy in Tanzania. Global leaders can do more.”Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, condemned the Israeli regime's rocket attacks in Gaza as well as violent attacks in the Al-Aqsa mosque.The chairperson said the Israeli regime's "actions, including the continued forced, illegal evictions of Palestinians from their homes in east occupied Quds, are in stark violation of international law and further heighten tensions in the region, complicating the search for a just and lasting solution."