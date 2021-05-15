Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem visited Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad commanders in Lebanon, in which he highlighted the Lebanese resistance’s full support to the Palestinian people and resistance honorably fighting the ‘Israeli’ enemy.

Hezbollah delegation met with the secretary general of the Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Nakhalah, and Hamas’s commanders, Osama Hamdan, Ali Barakeh, and Ahmad Abdul Hadi.Sheikh Qassem stressed that the ongoing confrontation in Palestine is establishing a new conflict formula which unifies Gaza, West Bank, al-Quds and the 1948-occupied territories in the battle against the ‘Israeli’ aggression, adding that the new developments indicate the eradication of the normalization deals.His eminence lashed out at the silence of the Arab regimes, which concluded normalization deals with the Israeli enemy, about the Zionist crimes, underscoring their peoples’ rebellion and support to the Palestinian cause.Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah fully supports the Palestinian resistance against the ‘Israeli’ aggression and assumes its responsibilities in accordance with the circumstances, stressing that voices in support of Palestine must back the resistance.He also greeted the martyrs and the injured in Palestine, asserting that the Palestinians are the pride of all nations and hoping God will grant them the assistance they need to reach victory.