Hundreds March through Germany’s Capital in Solidarity with Palestinians
Story Code : 932644
Footage shows demonstrators chanting anti-Israeli slogans and carrying Palestinian flags.
"We demonstrate for the freedom of Palestine that since 1948 is being bombed, kids are killed and women taken. And I demonstrate today for the freedom of all nations that are going though injustice," said one of protesters.
A number of demonstrators were seen being detained by police allegedly for violating COVID regulations.