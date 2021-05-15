Hundreds March through Germany’s Capital in Solidarity with Palestinians

Islam Times - Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Berlin on Friday in support of Palestinians, as Israel's airstrikes on Gaza continued.

Footage shows demonstrators chanting anti-Israeli slogans and carrying Palestinian flags."We demonstrate for the freedom of Palestine that since 1948 is being bombed, kids are killed and women taken. And I demonstrate today for the freedom of all nations that are going though injustice," said one of protesters.A number of demonstrators were seen being detained by police allegedly for violating COVID regulations.