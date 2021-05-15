Congress Members Slam US Support For ‘Israel’

Islam Times - Several Democratic members of the US House of Representatives have spoken out against their country’s military support for the Zionist entity and called for the protection of Palestinians’ rights, in contrast to other Democrats and Republicans who expressed their full support for ‘Israel’ during the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip.

In an emotional speech on the House floor, Rashida Tlaib criticized President Joe Biden and other top officials for offering statements that she said did not acknowledge “Palestinian humanity.”“To read the statements from President [Joe] Biden, Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken, General [Lloyd] Austin and leaders of both parties, you would hardly know Palestinians existed at all,” said Tlaib, the US Congress’s only Palestinian-American member.“There has been no recognition of the attack on Palestinian families being ripped from their homes right now. No mention of children being detained or murdered. No recognition of a sustained campaign of harassment and terror by ‘Israeli’ police against worshippers kneeling down and praying and celebrating the holiest days in one of their holiest places, no mention of Al-Aqsa being surrounded by violence, tear gas, smoke, while people pray.”Wearing a keffiyeh and at times trying to hold back her tears, Tlaib added: “If our own State Department can’t even bring itself to acknowledge the killing of Palestinian children is wrong, well, I will say it for the millions of Americans who stand with me against the killing of innocent children, no matter their ethnicity, or faith,” she added.The Tel Aviv occupation regime continued on Friday to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells and amassed troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.