Weaponizing fake news? IDF accused of misleading Western media about ‘Gaza invasion’ to bait a deadly trap for Hamas

Islam Times- Israeli press has suggested that the strangely worded IDF announcement about ground troops in Gaza was deliberate, causing major outlets to report fake news – and Hamas militants to go exactly where Israeli military wanted them.



— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

May 13, 2021 Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip as conflict with Palestinians escalates, Israeli military says https://t.co/Rc9VG9ImE0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

Two hours later, however, the IDF issued a “clarification”: there were no ground troops in Gaza, and never had been. Officially, the confusion was due to “internal miscommunication,” IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters on Friday. “These things can sometimes happen in the midst of a complex operation with many moving parts and with an unclear picture of what was happening,” he said. “As soon as I understood that I had the wrong information, I updated the relevant people with a clarification.” Shortly after midnight on Friday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted that “air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.” This led a number of outlets – such as the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, AFP and NPR – to report that Israeli soldiers have actually entered the Palestinian-controlled territory, from which Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants had been launching rockets over the past week. Here’s the Washington Post, for example:Officially, the confusion was due to “internal miscommunication,” IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters on Friday. “These things can sometimes happen in the midst of a complex operation with many moving parts and with an unclear picture of what was happening,” he said. “As soon as I understood that I had the wrong information, I updated the relevant people with a clarification.”





Reporters who asked Conricus, however, were told otherwise. Wall Street Journal’s Felicia Schwartz tweeted that the colonel told her directly “there are ground troops in Gaza” before retracting that – two hours later.



— Felicia Schwartz (@felschwartz)

May 14, 2021 To be clear, @LTCJonathan told me directly, "there are ground troops in Gaza." That was the basis for a first story saying so. He retracted that statement two hours later and I changed the story to reflect that, and that is noted in the text and will be corrected. https://t.co/8HRBjBwTYW — Felicia Schwartz (@felschwartz)





“Yes. As it’s written in the statement: Indeed, ground forces are attacking in Gaza. That is that they are in the Strip,” Gross said Conricus had told him.



Weaponizing information is hardly a novelty. “All warfare is based on deception,” ancient Chinese strategist Sun Tzu wrote 2,500 years ago. In these times of '5G' warfare that’s



Apparently, this kind of media manipulation has a role to play even once the shooting starts. If the IDF really deliberately misinformed reporters, foreign and domestic, about its activities in Gaza in order to trick Hamas into a trap – as Heller claims and outlets like Jerusalem Post It wasn’t just Western media that misreported the story. Judah Ari Gross of the Times of Israel said he was “told unambiguously that Israeli troops had entered the Strip, despite this not being the case.”“Yes. As it’s written in the statement: Indeed, ground forces are attacking in Gaza. That is that they are in the Strip,” Gross said Conricus had told him.Weaponizing information is hardly a novelty. “All warfare is based on deception,” ancient Chinese strategist Sun Tzu wrote 2,500 years ago. In these times of '5G' warfare that’s mainly psychological , fake news is intended to disarm the adversary mentally before any shots are fired, to ensure they aren’t to begin with.Apparently, this kind of media manipulation has a role to play even once the shooting starts. If the IDF really deliberately misinformed reporters, foreign and domestic, about its activities in Gaza in order to trick Hamas into a trap – as Heller claims and outlets like Jerusalem Post suggest may have happened, that means war reporters caught on the “kinetic” battlefield have one more headache to worry about.