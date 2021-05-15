0
Muqtada al-Sadr Calls on Iraqi Nation to Stage Protest against Israel' Crimes

Muqtada al-Sadr Calls on Iraqi Nation to Stage Protest against Israel
Muqtada al-Sadr, the Leader of the Sadrist Movement in Iraq, tweeted that supporting the Palestinian people was an important and necessary issue and called on the people to gather to protest on Saturday, in support of the occupied Al-Quds in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

On Friday night, Muqtada al-Sadr published several tweets in support of Palestine.

He also contacted Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, wishing him victory and the liberation of the Palestinian people, and expressed his readiness to help and support him.

Muqtada al-Sadr wrote on his Twitter page on Friday night that it is necessary to stage a protest with anger (against the actions of the Israelis) but peaceful (according to Iraqi law) and with the observance of health protocols in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

He called on "anyone who wants to protest" to join the rally.

In the end, Muqtada al-Sadr praised the Lebanese and Jordanian people for their support of the Palestinian people.

The director of Muqtada al-Sadr's office in Baghdad and the northern provinces of Iraq announced the time of the protest rally against the Israeli regime's crimes at 4:00 PM local time on Saturday, adding that the protests will take place in the Iraqi provinces of Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala.
