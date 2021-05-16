0
Sunday 16 May 2021 - 05:23

Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force Phones Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders: Al-Quds Sword’ Battle Represents Turning Point in Palestine’s History

Story Code : 932767
Brigadier General Qaani stressed, during the phone call, that Iran will grant the Palestinians as much as possible of what they need to liberate all their Israeli-held territories, highlighting the role and position of Al-Quds with respect to the Resistance and the entire Umma.

Stressing that ‘Al-Quds Sword’ battle represents a turning point in the history of Palestine, Brigadier General called on the Palestinians to prepare themselves for running their country after the demise of the Zionist entity.

For his part, Hamas Political Leader Haniyeh said that the battle of Al-Quds was the battle of all children of the Palestinian nation and praised Iran’s position in support of the Palestinian people.

General Qaani had also called the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad Nakhala, reflecting reassurance that the Palestinian resistance would emerge victorious.

In turn, Nakhala stressed that the confrontation would continue till the liberation of the entire Palestine, highlighting the role of Qaani’s predecessor, martyr General Qassem Suleimani, in enhancing the victory of the Palestinian resistance.
