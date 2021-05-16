0
Sunday 16 May 2021

Lebanese People in Huge Numbers Rise Up in Various Cities & on Border in Support of Palestine

Lebanese People in Huge Numbers Rise Up in Various Cities & on Border in Support of Palestine
Hundreds gathered in several border villages and moved into the barbed fence, chanting slogans which condemn the Zionist massacres and advocate the Palestinian resistance.

The Lebanese Press Club organized, at its headquarters in Beirut, an event in solidarity with the Palestinian people, pointing out that the developments indicate the Palestinian resistance will emerge victorious.

Dozens of fishing boats also moved off Beirut coast, raising the the flags of Hezbollah and Palestine.
