Islam Times - The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza reported on Saturday that the Israeli aggression has so far killed 139 citizens and injured 1000 others.

Earlier on the same day, the Israeli war jets suddenly raided and destroyed an inhabited house in western Gaza, killing 10 and injuring 20 of its residents.Head of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, stressed that the latest Israeli crime reflects the enemy’s weakness and failure to fight the Palestinian resistance.