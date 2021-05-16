0
Sunday 16 May 2021 - 08:32

Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers

Story Code : 932805
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
The explosion happened inside a mosque in Shakar Darah district of Kabul province during Friday prayers and shattered the relative calm of a three-day ceasefire agreed between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Daesh said its members had placed an explosive device inside the mosque and detonated it after worshippers arrived to offer prayers on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holidays, the monitor of terror groups said late Saturday, AFP reported.

The bombing killed the imam of the mosque, who was leading the prayers.

Friday was also the second day of a three-day ceasefire agreed by the Taliban and the government to mark Eid al-Fitr.

The ceasefire ended late on Saturday and so far no fighting between the two warring sides has been reported.

The temporary truce was announced after soaring violence since May 1, when the US military began formally withdrawing its last remaining troops from the country.

A series of blasts outside a girls' school in Kabul last week killed more than 80 people and wounded scores, most of them female students.

No group has so far claimed the attack, one of the deadliest in recent years.

In recent weeks, fighting between the Taliban and government forces had surged across several provinces before the ceasefire was agreed, including in the southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021