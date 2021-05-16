0
Sunday 16 May 2021 - 08:57

China FM: After US Withdrawal UN Can Ensure Afghanistan Peace

Story Code : 932811
China FM: After US Withdrawal UN Can Ensure Afghanistan Peace
Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi believes that the United Nations Organization is capable of ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

"The hastiness of the US troops withdrawal has caused significant harm to the process of peaceful settlement in this country. We believe that the UN can play a proper role in this situation," the Minister said during the phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Mehmood Qureshi, TASS reported.

The Chinese top diplomat noted that the SCO member states should pay special attention to settlement in Afghanistan, and praised Pakistan’s efforts in this field.

"Beijing and Islamabad must strengthen their strategic dialogue and play a more active role in the restoration of peace in Afghanistan," Wang Yi said.
Related Stories
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has signed the 25-year Sino-Iranian comprehensive strategic partnership in a meeting with his Iranian ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021