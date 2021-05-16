0
Sunday 16 May 2021 - 14:11

Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets into Tel Aviv

Story Code : 932848
Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets into Tel Aviv
According to the Iran News Agency, Abu Obayda, a spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that the Palestinian Resistance had targeted dozens of Tel Aviv and Ashdod with dozens of missiles.

Following the rocket attack, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Ashdod.

Palestinian sources said Israeli fighter jets bombed more than 100 points in the Gaza Strip in less than an hour this Sunday morning.

In a new round of criminal attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army also targeted the home and office of Yahya al-Sinwar, the head of Hamas' political bureau, on Sunday morning.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that initial investigations indicated that one Palestinian had been killed and dozens more injured in the morning attacks by the Israeli regime in the area. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021