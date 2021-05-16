Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets into Tel Aviv

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Tel Aviv and the settlement of Ashdod in response to Israeli attacks and crimes on Sunday morning.

According to the Iran News Agency, Abu Obayda, a spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that the Palestinian Resistance had targeted dozens of Tel Aviv and Ashdod with dozens of missiles.Following the rocket attack, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Ashdod.Palestinian sources said Israeli fighter jets bombed more than 100 points in the Gaza Strip in less than an hour this Sunday morning.In a new round of criminal attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army also targeted the home and office of Yahya al-Sinwar, the head of Hamas' political bureau, on Sunday morning.The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that initial investigations indicated that one Palestinian had been killed and dozens more injured in the morning attacks by the Israeli regime in the area.