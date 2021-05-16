Zeinab Suleimani Hails Hamas’ Military Commander Deif as ‘Sword of Islam’

Islam Times - Zeinab Suleimani, daughter of former commander of IRGC’s Quds Force Qassem Suleimani, hailed on Sunday the commander of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades Mohammad Deif as ‘sword of Islam’.

In a letter to Palestinian people and the fighters of ‘Operation Al-Quds Sword’, Suleimani hailed the heroic resistance of the Palestinian people.“The soul of martyr Qassem Suleimani salutes the oppressed people of Palestine as well as the commanders and Mujahideen of ‘Operation Al-Quds Sword’ especially ‘sword of Islam’Mohammad Deif,” the letter read.She condemned the Israeli attacks in Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied territories and Gaza, praising the determination of the Palestinian people who discredited the Israeli occupation.“The soul of Hajj Qassem is reassured and happy. And we, the people of the Islamic Republic and the followers of Hajj Qassem stand beside you till the final victory.”