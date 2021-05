Islam Times - Representative of Hamas Resistance Movement in Lebanon Ali Baraka described the coordination between the Palestinian group and Hezbollah Lebanese Resistance as ‘excellent’.

In remarks carried by Lebanese media, Baraka hailed Lebanese people for supporting the Palestinian cause.“We called on Arab people to stand by the Palestinian Resistance. However, we don’t ask to open new fronts and put some countries into risk of Israeli aggression.”He added that the rockets in Gaza are locally made, but stressed that allies “offer all form of support to Resistance” there.“Coordination with Hezbollah is excellent. Periodic meetings take place.”