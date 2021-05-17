0
Monday 17 May 2021 - 09:21

Top Indian Virologist Quits Government Panel after Airing Differences

Story Code : 932983
Top Indian Virologist Quits Government Panel after Airing Differences
Shahid Jameel, chair of the scientific advisory group of the forum known as INSACOG, declined to give a reason for his resignation.

"I am not obliged to give a reason," he said in a text message, adding that he quit on Friday.

Renu Swarup, the secretary of the Department of Biotechnology that oversees INSACOG, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Another INSACOG member said he was not aware of any direct disagreements between Jameel and the government.

A top government scientist who is part of the forum said, on the condition of anonymity, that he did not think the departure of Jameel would hamper INSACOG's monitoring of virus variants.

Reuters reported earlier this month that INSACOG, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, warned government officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country. The variant, B.1.617, is one of the reasons India is currently battling the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 cases.

Asked why the government did not respond more forcefully to the findings, for example by restricting large gatherings, Jameel had told Reuters that he was concerned that authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence as they set policy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021