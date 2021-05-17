IDF jets launch ‘extensive attacks’ on Gaza as violence enters 2nd week

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021 © Anas Baba / AFP

Islam Times- Dozens of loud explosions could be heard throughout Gaza as the IDF carried out another round of “extensive attacks on terrorist targets,” with ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas entering the second week.





#Israel 🇮🇱 army said its warplanes are carrying out "widespread" strikes across the #Gaza Strip 🇵🇸, claimed they are targeting "terror sites," but gave NO further details #Palestinian sources said there have been 66+ strikes in 30 min & the bombardments are particularly intense pic.twitter.com/beSCvFEGZb

May 17, 2021 Footage shows the IDF launching overnight airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Latest numbers from Gaza's Health Ministry say 192 Palestinians, including 58 children and 34 women have died as a result of the Israeli raids. pic.twitter.com/VDT8m27RXs — redfish (@redfishstream)

There were also reports of several Hamas rocket interceptions over Israel earlier on Sunday night, although on a much smaller scale than the night before.

May 16, 2021 💥 Rocket from Gaza intercepted by Israel's iron dome a little while ago pic.twitter.com/o4irZJ2nVj — Ezra Taylor (@nezrataylor)



While there were no immediate reports of new casualties, the death toll in Gaza reached 192, including 58 children and 34 women, with more than 1,200 injured by Sunday. In Israel, 10 people were killed, including two children, and reportedly over 500 wounded after a week of nightly fire exchanges, most by shrapnel or while rushing for cover in bomb shelters.



The latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict follows days of unrest in Jerusalem, prompted by Israel’s plans to forcefully evict several Palestinian families in an occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood. The plan triggered mass protests, which were met with a heavy-handed response. Israeli police even stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the last days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, prompting accusations that it deliberately cracked down on worshippers. In retaliation, Hamas launched the first volley of rockets into Israel last Monday, triggering a full-scale Israeli military operation. “Our fighter jets are currently striking terror targets in Gaza,” the IDF tweeted around 2am Monday, amid reports of Israeli warplanes targeting dozens of locations across Gaza.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly vowed that the airstrike campaign against Hamas will last “as long as necessary to restore calm and quiet to Israel’s citizens.” The IDF claims that Hamas launched over 3,000 missiles into Israel indiscriminately, while the IDF destroyed hundreds of terrorist targets and neutralized dozens of top operatives in pinpoint strikes.



May 16, 2021 IDF Fighter jets attacked the Hamas terrorist ministry's internal security office, which serves as a military infrastructure, in the northern Gaza Strip, as Hamas continues to bombard southern Israel with rockets throughout the night pic.twitter.com/dYYUDRR9q9 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein)

Claiming to do its best to minimize any collateral damage among civilians, Israel dismissed criticism that it’s striking Gaza disproportionately. Tel Aviv has said that any perceived disparity in casualties between the two sides only proves that the IDF and its Iron Dome missile defense system are operating at an “incredible level,” while Hamas was misfiring its own rockets, and committing “double war crimes” by targeting Israeli civilians while using Palestinians as

“human shields.”



May 17, 2021 1/2Hamas deliberately hides military targets in residential buildings and civilian areas. When we plan a target, we dedicate resources to minimize civilian harm. These measures depend on feasibility, available resources, time & available information. pic.twitter.com/BBPVNNTUvI — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF)





With no end to the violence in sight after seven days of fighting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the “utterly appalling” hostilities in Israel and Gaza could plunge the whole region into an “uncontrollable crisis.” The United Nations is “actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire,” he said, urging both sides “to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed.”