0
Monday 17 May 2021 - 09:27

Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR

Story Code : 932988
Biden Admin.
CAIR, a prominent American Muslim organization, said Saturday it was joining with other groups in the boycott over the White House’s “incredibly disappointing and deeply disturbing” response to the violence.

“We cannot in good conscience celebrate Eid with the Biden Administration while it literally aids, abets and justifies the Israeli apartheid regime's indiscriminate bombing of innocent men, women and children in Gaza. President (Joe) Biden has the political power and moral authority to stop these injustices. We urge him to stand on the side of the victims and not the victimizer,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

Awad warned the White House’s current approach toward Zionist entity’s atrocities in Palestine would damage the relationship between the Biden’s administration and Muslim Americans.

“If the White House continues along this morally-unconscionable path as more Palestinian children die, the White House risks causing severe damage to President Biden’s relationship with American Muslims and all others who defend civil and human rights.”

At least 174 Palestinians, including 47 children and 29 women, have been martyred in the Gaza Strip in the past week. Nearly 1,000 others have also been injured.

Also on Friday, the Palestinian Authority criticized Washington’s position on the Gaza situation and called on the Biden administration to intervene.

The White House has come under harsh criticism from progressive advocacy groups and liberals in Congress over what they assert is a West Asian policy too far in favor of the Zionist regime over Palestine.
Related Stories
Sixteen people were killed in a collision that resulted in an explosion in Cairo
Islam Times - At least 16 people were killed and at least 21 injured in a car crash in Cairo on Sunday night, Egyptian authorities said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021