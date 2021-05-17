Condemning Israel’s Savagery, Leader’s Aide Says Iran Will Continue to Support Palestine

Islam Times - A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says all Muslims across the world are duty-bound to support the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli regime’s barbaric attacks, reiterating the Islamic Republic’s support for Palestine.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its duties in the past and will continue this path to give its all-out support [to Palestine] under the leadership of [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei],” Ali Akbar Velayati said in a phone call with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, on Sunday.Velayati, who is also secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, condemned the Israeli regime’s brutal attacks on the Palestinian people, saying that the divine promise on the liberation of all Palestinian occupied lands and al-Quds will finally come true.Israel has been relentlessly bombarding the besieged Gaza Strip for the past seven days.Velayati added that the Iranian nation and all those who support Palestine throughout the world are witnessing the Palestinians’ bravery and Israel’s shattering false grandeur.“The Palestinian fighters and people once again proved that the Zionist regime is a spider web,” the senior Iranian official said.Velayati expressed optimism about the future and said the world would one day witness the liberation of the Palestinian land and the return of the oppressed Palestinian people to their homes.Nakhalah, for his part, hailed Ayatollah Khamenei’s brave and unique stance on the Palestinian issue and said no other country but Iran has adopted such a position.He added that the Palestinian people have succeeded in achieving great victories, resisting the Israeli regime and thwarting a Zionist-American plot.Tensions escalated in al-Quds, the occupied West Bank and Gaza amid the planned expulsion of dozens of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where illegal Israeli settlers are looking to take over the property of Palestinian families.The Israeli military and illegal settlers intensified the regime’s violations against Palestinians across al-Quds, including on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound — Islam's third-holiest site — during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.