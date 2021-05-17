0
Monday 17 May 2021 - 10:36

Condemning Israel’s Savagery, Leader’s Aide Says Iran Will Continue to Support Palestine

Story Code : 932999
Condemning Israel’s Savagery, Leader’s Aide Says Iran Will Continue to Support Palestine
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its duties in the past and will continue this path to give its all-out support [to Palestine] under the leadership of [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei],” Ali Akbar Velayati said in a phone call with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, on Sunday.

Velayati, who is also secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, condemned the Israeli regime’s brutal attacks on the Palestinian people, saying that the divine promise on the liberation of all Palestinian occupied lands and al-Quds will finally come true.

Israel has been relentlessly bombarding the besieged Gaza Strip for the past seven days.

Velayati added that the Iranian nation and all those who support Palestine throughout the world are witnessing the Palestinians’ bravery and Israel’s shattering false grandeur.

“The Palestinian fighters and people once again proved that the Zionist regime is a spider web,” the senior Iranian official said.

Velayati expressed optimism about the future and said the world would one day witness the liberation of the Palestinian land and the return of the oppressed Palestinian people to their homes.

Nakhalah, for his part, hailed Ayatollah Khamenei’s brave and unique stance on the Palestinian issue and said no other country but Iran has adopted such a position.

He added that the Palestinian people have succeeded in achieving great victories, resisting the Israeli regime and thwarting a Zionist-American plot.

Tensions escalated in al-Quds, the occupied West Bank and Gaza amid the planned expulsion of dozens of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where illegal Israeli settlers are looking to take over the property of Palestinian families.

The Israeli military and illegal settlers intensified the regime’s violations against Palestinians across al-Quds, including on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound — Islam's third-holiest site — during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021