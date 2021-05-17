0
Monday 17 May 2021 - 10:38

Iran Among Front-Runners in Championing Palestinian Cause: Hamas Leader

Story Code : 933001
Iran Among Front-Runners in Championing Palestinian Cause: Hamas Leader
“Through your Excellency, I would like to send my regards to the Leader and the people of Iran and emphasize that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the leading countries in supporting the cause of Palestine and Holy al-Quds,” Ismail Haniyeh said in a phone call with Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior Advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Haniyeh pointed out that an extensive battle is ongoing for the liberation of al-Quds and said resistance is a symbol of sacredness and purity which has unified all Palestinians to support al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We ask God to make Islam and Muslims victorious both in Palestine and in Iran,” he added.

Velayati also thanked Palestinians for their struggle, courage, prudence and perseverance in the face of Israeli crimes, voicing hope that a meeting will be held in Iran soon after the Palestinians’ victory.

“The honorable people of Palestine have resisted the crimes of the occupying Zionist regime for more than a quarter of a century. They have fought and offered martyrs to show that they are the flag-bearers of the Islamic awakening,” said Velayati, who is also the secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening.

On Sunday, Velayati told Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, that Iran will continue to fully support Palestine against the Israeli regime’s atrocities.

He predicted that the divine promise on the liberation of all occupied Palestinian lands and al-Quds will come true.

Nakhalah, for his part, hailed Ayatollah Khamenei’s brave stance on the Palestinian issue and said no other country has adopted such a position.

Tehran: ‘Legitimate resistance’ only way to fight Israeli occupation

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement, strongly condemning Israel’s incessant aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which entered its second week on Monday, saying the attacks are a blatant violation of human rights, humanitarian law and international law.

“Regrettably, due to the disgraceful support of some Western states, we see that the aggression of the Zionist regime has intensified, and therefore, the Palestinian people, who are fighting to regain all their rights, have an inherent and natural right to defend themselves,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at the beginning of his weekly press conference on Monday.

Khatibzadeh said “legitimate resistance” is the only way to counter the aggression and occupation of the Israeli regime until the steadfast nation of Palestine achieves all its rights and exercises its sovereignty over the entire land of Palestine.

He underlined that safeguarding Palestine’s rights is not an “Arab-Islamic” issue, and urged the international community to join hands with Islamic and freedom-seeking countries to stand by the brave people of Palestine against Israeli violence.
Related Stories
Hamas Leader Lauds Iran's Continued Support for Palestinian Resistance
Islam Times - Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh praised Iran's continued support for the Palestinian resistance and stability in the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021