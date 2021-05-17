Hamas Fires Rockets at Occupied Territories After Deadliest Night of Israeli Assaults on Gaza

Islam Times - Hamas’ military wing announced it has fired rockets at the Ashkelon and Be'er Sheva areas after the deadliest night of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of relentless attacks on the besieged enclave last Monday.

In a statement early Monday morning, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it targeted areas in the Southern Israeli-occupied territories with rockets in response to the Israeli regime’s continued onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza.Israeli media reported rocket warning sirens in the Ashkelon area as well as in communities surrounding Gaza and in Netivot following the Hamas rocket attack.Warning sirens were also heard in the Southern city of Be'er Sheva and several nearby communities.The retaliation came after the Israeli military unleashed a fierce bombing attack on Gaza on Sunday. Reuters reported that the aerial bombardment involved more than 100 strikes.According to The AP, explosions rocked the city from North to South for ten minutes, lasting longer and targeting a wider area than previous air raids.International calls mounted for a ceasefire on Sunday, as the UN Security Council tried to issue a joint statement with that aim, only to be blocked by the US – a close ally of the Israeli regime.Israel pounded security buildings and roads leading to hospitals in Gaza on Sunday, a day after the Tel Aviv regime targeted a tower that housed offices of news agencies, such as the AP and Al-Jazeera.With the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, clashes erupted in the occupied West Bank after Israeli forces and settlers harassed Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and elsewhere. The regime’s military also tried to force Palestinians out of their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to build more illegal settlements.So far, at least 192 Palestinians, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in Israeli air raids, and more than 1,200 people have been injured.