0
Monday 17 May 2021 - 11:19

Report: US, Kurdish Allies Smuggle Another Convoy of Stolen Syrian Oil, Wheat Out of Country

Story Code : 933013
Report: US, Kurdish Allies Smuggle Another Convoy of Stolen Syrian Oil, Wheat Out of Country
The agency’s sources said the supplies were taken from the US and Kurdish-occupied Jazira region of Al-Hasakah governorate. SDF militia are alleged to have accompanied the convoy on its way toward the Al-Walid crossing, which the Syrian government considers illegal because it's outside Damascus’s control.

The smuggling activity follows a separate report on Saturday that US forces had brought 10 tractor trailers carrying Hummers from Iraq into Syria, driving them toward the town of Rmelan in Al-Hasakah.

Syria has previously reported on the back-and-forth flow of “thousands” of military vehicles, trucks carrying military supplies and equipment, refrigerator trucks, and vehicles containing building materials into Syria via Iraq, while smuggling hundreds of trucks and tankers’ worth of stolen Syrian oil and, more recently – wheat, out.

Last week, SANA reported that two massive convoys containing a total of 88 vehicles filled with oil and wheat left Syria for Iraq from two separate directions, one of them containing wheat from the strategic Tal Alou silos, and the other convoy oil tankers, covered trucks and refrigerator vehicles from the Al-Yarubiya countryside.

The Biden administration has left in place its predecessor’s policy of robbing the impoverished and food-insecure nation of its natural resources and wheat stocks. The US and its Kurdish allies enjoy control over as much as 90 percent of Syria’s oil wealth, and their refusal to turn these areas over to Damascus has ensured that the once energy self-sufficient nation has been forced to turn to Iran for fuel imports. On top of that, Iranian tanker ships carrying Syria-bound oil have reportedly faced "dozens" of attacks by Israel costing “billions of dollars.”

The wheat smuggling has also led Syria’s other ally – Russia – to step up wheat supplies to the Arab Republic. Last year, Moscow donated 100,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria in the form of humanitarian aid. Before the 2011 war began, Syria enjoyed self-sufficiency in wheat production.

Syrian, Iranian, and Russian diplomats at the United Nations have repeatedly blasted Washington over its weaponisation of food and medical supplies in Syria, and suggested that the humanitarian situation is even worse in areas of the country outside the Syrian government’s control. On top of the food and oil smuggling, Syria faces crippling US and European Union sanctions, with these factors together hindering reconstruction.

In March, Syrian Oil Minister Bassam Touma accused the US and its allies of “targeting the Syrian oil wealth…just like pirates,” and suggested that the situation faced by Damascus has not been seen by any other nation, “in terms of preventing us from tapping our wealth and at the same time stopping basic commodities from reaching our country”.
Related Stories
Report: US Flew 65 Spy Plane Sorties over South China Sea in April, Up 40% in 2021
Islam Times - The US flew 65 spy plane missions across the South China Sea in April, according to data compiled by the South China Sea Probing Initiative ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021