Monday 17 May 2021 - 12:17

Iran’s Army to Get 1,000 New Drones

Story Code : 933023
This comes as the Iranian Defense Ministry and the Army on Monday signed a “strategic agreement” on the promotion of drone power and the equipment carried by the unmanned military aircraft.

Under phase one of the agreement, the Defense Ministry has undertaken to equip the Army with 1,000 drones in a short time span.

In comments at the event, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi highlighted the growing power of drones used by Army units, saying the UAVs have increasingly been employed in war games for various purposes.

For his part, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami told reporters that Iran is ranked fifth or sixth in the world in terms of drone capabilities.

“Nowadays drones play a significant role in the reconnaissance and combat missions,” he stated, noting that Iranian military industries have become self-sufficient in manufacturing advanced drones.
