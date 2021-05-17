Palestinian FM Slams Israeli ‘War Crimes’, Insists Israel be Called ‘Occupying Colonial Power’

Islam Times - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki says Israel is committing “war crimes” against Palestinian people in its ongoing military onslaught against the besieged Gaza Strip, calling for international pressure on the regime to end its war of aggression.

“Israel is killing Palestinians in Gaza, one family at a time. Israel is trying to uproot Palestinians from al-Quds, expelling families, one home, and one neighborhood at a time. Israel is persecuting our people, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Some may not want to use these words, but they know they are true. Israel is unapologetic and relentless in pursuing its colonial policies. We are therefore left with two questions," the Palestinian Wafa news agency quoted Maliki as telling a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday.He described Israel as an “apartheid” regime, telling the Security Council to “act now to end the aggression. Act now so freedom can prevail -- not apartheid.”Israel “is an occupying colonial power. Any assessment of the situation that fails to take into account this fundamental fact is biased,” Maliki said. “Israel always says, put yourselves in our shoes. But Israel is not wearing shoes. It is wearing military boots.”"Why don’t you put yourself in our shoes. What would you do if your country was occupied, your people persecuted, besieged, massacred? Better yet, what did you do to achieve your independence and end the oppression of your people?" he queried.The Palestinian foreign minister added, "Israel keeps doing the same things expecting a different result. Did it believe that its troops storming the holiest of sites, Al Aqsa Mosque, on the holiest of months, Ramadan, and on the holiest of nights, the night of destiny, would bear no consequences? Did it believe Palestinians would accept to live in enclaves and wait for the Israeli settlers to seize the next house? Did they expect Palestinians to coexist with the occupation, its walls, its blockades, its settlements and its prisons? There is no people on earth that would tolerate this reality.""Israel is not only an occupying Power, it is a nuclear power, it has a military arsenal, the iron dome, shelters, while our people in Gaza are besieged, trapped, with nowhere to go and no safe haven. Even the UNRWA schools within which they shelter are vulnerable to Israeli attacks. It is Palestinian civilians who need protection. They deserve compassion, solidarity and action," Maliki said.The Palestinian foreign minister concluded by saying, "As the Palestinian people mark the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, Israel pursues the same policies of dispossession, forced displacement, discrimination and denial of Palestinian rights. Israel may believe it is winning, but it is nowhere closer to defeating the Palestinian people. Our people will never surrender or forgo their rights. Palestinian freedom is the only path to peace. Since peace is the responsibility of this Council, helping achieve Palestinian freedom is its legal and moral duty."