0
Monday 17 May 2021 - 12:54

Fauci: Covid-19 Showed Effects of Racism in US

Story Code : 933034
Fauci: Covid-19 Showed Effects of Racism in US
The now world-famous US infectious disease expert made his comments during a virtual commencement address for graduates of Emory University.

“Covid-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Fauci said, noting the health disparities that have affected minorities during the pandemic, especially African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans. 

He further argued that “Many people belonging to these minority groups work frontline jobs that exposed them, even during shutdowns.”

Fauci also said: “They can be more likely to be infected because of health conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes, and obesity. These are conditions that can mostly be attributed to social factors like access to healthcare and availability of an adequate diet.” 

“Now, very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants,” he emphasized noting that “Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to healthcare and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.”

The battle to end these “social determinants” will take a “decades-long commitment.”

“Let us promise ourselves our memory of this tragic reality - that an infectious disease disparately kills people of color - does not fade,” he said. “Righting this wrong will take a decades-long commitment. I urge you to be part of that commitment.”

This comes as Black and Hispanic Americans have been dying at higher rates than other races from Covid-19 in the US, according to analysis released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last fall.
Related Stories
Fauci: Americans May Still Need Masks to Fight COVID in 2022
Islam Times - Americans may still need to wear masks in 2022 even as the country relaxes other restrictions to combat COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
17 May 2021
Biden Admin.
Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR
17 May 2021
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
16 May 2021
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021