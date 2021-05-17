'Shame on You BBC!' Thousands Block Entrance to BBC Scotland During Palestine Protest

Islam Times - Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the entrance to the BBC's studio in Glasgow.

Video shows demonstrators chanting “shame on you BBC” and “free, free Palestine” outside the building, The Express reported.It followed an earlier rally in Glasgow’s George Square protesting against Israel’s actions.Israel has been locked in conflict with Palestinians for the past week.Nine people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and another four on suspicion of breaching COVID regulations.The Glasgow protest was promoted online by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign.Professor Colin Clark, who works at the University of the West of Scotland, was one of the attendees.He tweeted, “An incredible day of solidarity in Glasgow with the people of Palestine.“All good natured and respectful, both speeches and the march itself. The policing was also proportionate," he said.“The only trouble I saw was a small girl, about 4, doing a wee sit down protest. Tired and hungry!” he added.Osama Bhutta added, “Biggest and most vibrant Palestine solidarity demo in Glasgow for quite some years.”Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and placards condemning the Israeli’s state’s actions.Before the protest Emma Croft, Police Scotland Superintendent, reminded the public they shouldn’t gather in groups of more than six.She said, “An appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community.“Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six," she said, adding, "We continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."Tensions surged following the Israeli decision to evict a number of families from the Sheikh Jarrah district in Jerusalem.Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched rockets into Israel from Gaza whilst the Israelis responded with air strikes and artillery.Since Monday 192 Palestinians have died in Gaza according to Gaza's Health Ministry.Israel has reported ten fatalities over the same period, nine of which were civilians.On Saturday a number of arrests were made as thousands of Rangers fans celebrated their Scottish Premiership win in George Square.Video footage showed fans singing, waving Union Jacks and letting off fireworks.However a number of fights broke out between supporters and some fans were spotted throwing bottles and other objects at the police.