0
Monday 17 May 2021 - 13:11

'Shame on You BBC!' Thousands Block Entrance to BBC Scotland During Palestine Protest

Story Code : 933036
Video shows demonstrators chanting “shame on you BBC” and “free, free Palestine” outside the building, The Express reported. 

It followed an earlier rally in Glasgow’s George Square protesting against Israel’s actions.

Israel has been locked in conflict with Palestinians for the past week.

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and another four on suspicion of breaching COVID regulations.

The Glasgow protest was promoted online by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Professor Colin Clark, who works at the University of the West of Scotland, was one of the attendees.

He tweeted, “An incredible day of solidarity in Glasgow with the people of Palestine.

“All good natured and respectful, both speeches and the march itself. The policing was also proportionate," he said.

“The only trouble I saw was a small girl, about 4, doing a wee sit down protest. Tired and hungry!” he added.

Osama Bhutta added, “Biggest and most vibrant Palestine solidarity demo in Glasgow for quite some years.”

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and placards condemning the Israeli’s state’s actions.

Before the protest Emma Croft, Police Scotland Superintendent, reminded the public they shouldn’t gather in groups of more than six.

She said, “An appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community.

“Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six," she said, adding, "We continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."

Tensions surged following the Israeli decision to evict a number of families from the Sheikh Jarrah district in Jerusalem.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched rockets into Israel from Gaza whilst the Israelis responded with air strikes and artillery.

Since Monday 192 Palestinians have died in Gaza according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel has reported ten fatalities over the same period, nine of which were civilians.

On Saturday a number of arrests were made as thousands of Rangers fans celebrated their Scottish Premiership win in George Square.

Video footage showed fans singing, waving Union Jacks and letting off fireworks.

However a number of fights broke out between supporters and some fans were spotted throwing bottles and other objects at the police.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
17 May 2021
Biden Admin.
Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR
17 May 2021
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
16 May 2021
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021