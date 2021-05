Islam Times - Al-Manar TV correspondent reported that four missiles were anonymously fired from the outskirts of Hibbariyeh Heights– three of which landed between Houla, Rob Tlateen, Adaisseh and al-Taybeh, while the destination of the fourth remained unidentified.

The Israeli enemy’s artillery fired15 155mm artillery shells, two tank shells and four flares at Al-Saddanah and Habbariyeh forests, according to the reporter.Al-Manar correspondent later mentioned that clam has prevailed again in the border area.