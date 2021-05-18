0
Tuesday 18 May 2021 - 04:25

UN General Assembly to Hold Meeting on Palestine

Story Code : 933100
UN General Assembly to Hold Meeting on Palestine
The Thursday morning meeting will address "the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories," Volkan Bozkir said on Twitter, according to Anadolu Agency. 

The new round of conflict began after Hamas and Islamic Jihad gave Tel Aviv an ultimatum to withdraw its troops from Al-Aqsa mosque and release the Palestinian detainees. Prior to that, the Israeli security forces tried to forcefully evict Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in holy Quds which was followed by the Palestinian resistance group's ultimatum.

More than 200 Palestinians, including 59 children and 35 women, have been martyred so far while more than 1,305 people have also been injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

In response, the Gaza Resistance forces have fired thousands of rockets towards occupied lands, killing and injuring dozens of Zionists. The conflict has also crippled the Israeli economy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
17 May 2021
Biden Admin.
Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR
17 May 2021
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
16 May 2021
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021