Tuesday 18 May 2021 - 04:29

UNICEF: No Place Safe for Children in Gaza

UNICEF: No Place Safe for Children in Gaza
A senior spokesperson for the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) told RT that children are suffering the most amid the recent flare-up between the Israeli regime and Hamas.

“It's a terrifying situation. Only in the past five days, we have reported that at least 40 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip,” Juliette Touma, UNICEF Chief of Communications for the Middle East and North Africa, told RT.

The spokesperson noted that more than 30 schools were damaged in Gaza. UNICEF is working on the ground to deliver medical supplies in the Palestinian Arab enclave, as many locals have found shelter in UN-run educational facilities.

“Right now, when it comes to Gaza – no place is safe for children,” Touma said, stressing that minors “need to be protected at all times.”

As of Monday morning, 197 people, including 58 children and 34 women have been martyred and 1235 have been wounded in Gaza since hostilities flared up last Monday, the Palestinian health ministry reported. 

In the occupied West Bank, the Zionist regime's forces have killed at least 21 Palestinians.
