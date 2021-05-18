US Government Agrees to Sell Advanced Weapons to Israel

Islam Times - The Washington Post reported Monday that the US government has agreed to a deal to sell advanced weapons to the Israeli regime amid the regime's attacks on Palestinians.

The Washington Post said the arms deal is worth $ 735 million and that it includes Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System.The Israeli regime has killed at least 220 Palestinians, including 60 children, and injured more than 5,600 in a series of ground and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Quds over the past week after receiving a green light from the White House.An official of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday called for an end to the Israeli attacks on the oppressed Palestinian people, saying that no point in the Gaza Strip is safe for children.The UN Security Council has met three times in the past week to stop the Israeli regime's attacks, all of which ended without any definite result due to the US veto.Also, the American social networks "Facebook" and "Instagram" in recent days, in a concerted effort to support the criminal acts of Israelis, deleted all the content of the Palestinian supporters, especially those who document the violence of the occupying regime in Quds.According to users of the social networks "Facebook" and "Instagram", both networks have carried out extensive censorship, so that the crimes of the Israelis will not be exposed more.