Settlement Push in East Jerusalem Neighborhood Shows Israeli “Apartheid”

Islam Times- Mohammed El-Kurd, a Palestinian from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, was on national U.S. television several times last week. After appearing on CNN, MSNBC, and “Democracy Now!,” El-Kurd was accosted by Israeli soldiers and forced out of his neighborhood. The dramatic video ricocheted around the internet.





El-Kurd is only 23 years old, but he is already burdened by history. El-Kurd was a preteen when his family, like others in the enclave near the ancient Old City, began fighting expulsion from their home, to make way for Jewish settlers — backed by the state of Israel.



El-Kurd’s plight began long before he was born. His grandmother, Rifqa El-Kurd, was forced to leave her home in Haifa in 1948, as part of the mass expulsions that accompanied the creation of Israel, events Palestinians refer to as the Nakba, or catastrophe. She eventually settled in Sheikh Jarrah. The neighborhood had been established as a Palestinian one following the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, but in 1967’s Six-Day War, Israel seized East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza by force — inaugurating what has been more than a half-century of the continuing dispossession, a legal system bifurcated on ethnic lines, and frequent violence known as the occupation.





“It’s bizarre to describe to people that there is a settler that has taken over half of my home and has been living there for the past 12 years — that there is a settler organization registered in the U.S. that is working tirelessly to dispossess me and my family and other people from the neighborhood,” El-Kurd told me in an interview before his removal from Sheikh Jarrah. Nahalat Shimon, the Israeli settler organization trying to force his family out, is owned by a firm registered in Delaware, “The difference with the Nakba today is that Israeli authorities were able to replace weapons and artillery with a judicial system that was built,” said El-Kurd, “to ensure a Jewish dominance in Jerusalem. What that translates to is forced displacement and dispossession.”

"It's bizarre to describe to people that there is a settler that has taken over half of my home and has been living there for the past 12 years — that there is a settler organization registered in the U.S. that is working tirelessly to dispossess me and my family and other people from the neighborhood," El-Kurd told me in an interview before his removal from Sheikh Jarrah. Nahalat Shimon, the Israeli settler organization trying to force his family out, is owned by a firm registered in Delaware, where corporate laws give its owners anonymity.

In 2009, Israeli settlers took over half of the El-Kurd home, claiming in court that the house was built on land owned by Jews before they fled the 1948 war.





Under Israeli law, Palestinian Jerusalemites whose houses were taken in 1948 are deemed “absentees” and have no legal claim to their property, but Jewish citizens of Israel who can prove that a house was owned by a Jewish person do have recourse. It needn’t even be the Jewish family that owned the home, meaning that powerful, well-funded settler organizations with ties abroad can also claim the properties. This legal disparity is the auspices under which the impending evictions are being carried out.



Escalations in the past week came quickly — Israeli raids on Al Aqsa Mosque, rockets fired from Gaza, with a response of severe airstrikes and bombardment — but Sheikh Jarrah is at the heart of this round of violence. The area, which stretches over a small hill and is dotted with diplomatic missions and United Nations and NGO offices, has been a flashpoint for years, as Israelis looked to move into Palestinian homes in Jerusalem under Israel's absentee property law. It was an act, some Palestinians say, tantamount to an "ongoing Nakba" — based on the continuing iniquities foisted on Palestinians more than seven decades ago.

Settlers regularly target homes in the city's Palestinian neighborhoods, using the absentee property law — and, frequently, spurious documentation — to forcibly evict residents. The homes get taken over in an apparent effort to establish Jewish enclaves, complicating any partition of the city in a future peace deal.

“It’s remarkable that a term like Nakba, that discussion of issues like settler colonialism and what Zionism really means are finally entering global, and especially American Western, public discourse.”



“There is a settler organization registered in the U.S. that is working tirelessly to dispossess me and my family and other people from the neighborhood.”



“It’s remarkable that a term like Nakba, that discussion of issues like settler colonialism and what Zionism really means are finally entering global, and especially American Western, public discourse,” said Rashid Khalidi, a Palestinian historian and professor at Columbia University. “It’s a sign of the beginning of the shifting tectonic plates that have always been in favor of Zionism in Israel in the past.”

A “Save Sheikh Jarrah” demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag atop a mock wooden tank near the White House on May 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alejandro Alvarez/Sipa via AP Images

These events are in the context of what Israeli rights group B'Tselem calls "Israel's attempts to shape the demographic reality of East Jerusalem … through land expropriation and building restrictions," according to the group's website. "While the Jewish neighborhoods of Jerusalem and the settlement blocs on its outskirts enjoy massive development and substantial funding, Israel goes to great lengths to prevent development in Palestinian areas" —including its laws and policies currently playing out in Sheikh Jarrah.

Both B'Tselem and New York-based Human Rights Watch recently pointed to Israeli policies as examples of apartheid — something that would have been unheard of from mainstream liberal institutions even a few years ago.

"It's remarkable that a term like Nakba, that discussion of issues like settler colonialism and what Zionism really means are finally entering global, and especially American Western, public discourse," said Rashid Khalidi, a Palestinian historian and professor at Columbia University. "It's a sign of the beginning of the shifting tectonic plates that have always been in favor of Zionism in Israel in the past."