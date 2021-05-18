Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - In a new letter to the Leader of the Revolution, the Head of Hamas' Political Bureau described the brutal crimes of the Zionist occupiers against Quds, the Sheikh Jarrah, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and 1948 occupied territories.

Writing to His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Ismail Haniya said: "Given the escalation of the aggression and crimes of the occupying regime against the Palestinian people and sanctuaries, we established extensive contacts with various parties and asked them to prevent the advancement of the enemy's crimes and sinister goals, and warned that these crimes would certainly not go unanswered by the Palestinian people and Resistance.”"The insistence of the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime on continuing their aggression against the nation, the land and the sanctuaries of Palestine required a decisive and legitimate response through resistance in the Gaza Strip," Haniya added.The Hamas Chief also noted, "Today, the criminal enemy, with the deadliest banned international weapons, commits the most barbaric crimes against the people of Gaza, as well as the most heinous crimes against the demonstrators in Quds, the West Bank and the 1948 occupied territories.""In the face of these relentless crimes, we call for the immediate mobilization of Islamic, Arab and international communities to take decisive stances and force the Zionist enemy to stop its crimes against the besieged people of Gaza, any aggression against the inhabitants of Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian worshipers," Haniya added.Also last week, Haniya sent a letter to Imam Khamenei and discussed the ongoing developments in the occupied lands, calling for a firm stand by the Islamic world to support Palestinians.According to the latest reports, at least 212 people, including 61 children, have been martyred in Gaza since the latest violence began more than a week ago. Some 1,500 Palestinians were also wounded.