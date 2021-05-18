0
Tuesday 18 May 2021 - 12:13

Zarif Lashes out at US Support to Zionist Entity

Story Code : 933195
In a post on his Twitter account late Monday, the top Iranian diplomat slammed US’ blocking of a UNSC statement to stop the fighting between Gaza and Zionist entity.

Washington lavishes $4 billion in military aid on the Zionist regime every year, something that observers have called its rewarding Tel Aviv for its deadly behavior towards the Palestinians and terrorist activities across the region.

The latest instance of generous arms support came while, since last May 10, the Israeli military has ramped up its assaults against the already Tel Aviv-blockaded coastal sliver.

The escalation has so far killed a total of 212 people, including 61 children and 36 women. Some 1,400 others have also been wounded from the strikes.
