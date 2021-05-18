0
Tuesday 18 May 2021 - 13:02

Hamas: Israel Will Finally Submit to Conditions Set by Resistance Groups for Ceasefire

Story Code : 933211
Abdul-Latif Al-Qanu made the remarks on Monday, saying, “The Zionist regime is killing time in order not to give in to the conditions set by the resistance groups for the establishment of ceasefire and is trying to cover up its defeats.”

“However, like it or not, sooner or later, the Zionist regime will have to submit to the conditions set by [Palestinian] resistance groups.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qanu said night-time airstrikes by Israeli warplanes on civilian targets “amount to crimes against humanity and show the brutality of the occupying regime.”

The main objective of the latest wave of Israeli regime bombardments, the spokesman said, is to form a kind of delusion of victory for the Zionist population.

“But if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thinks that he is able to weaken the Palestinian resistance and power, he is delusional.”

“The fact that the Zionist regime’s armed forces target Palestinian infrastructure, roads and houses shows its real inability to confront the resistance’s attacks,” the spokesman said.

International calls mounted for a ceasefire on Sunday, as the UN Security Council attempted to issue a joint statement with that aim, only to be blocked by the United States – the great benefactor of Israel.

Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have said the regime’s war machine is not to stop anytime soon, rejecting international calls for an end to the bombardments.

The Israeli military claimed it had tried to avoid civilian casualties, blaming Hamas for “intentionally locating its military infrastructure under civilian houses, thus exposing civilians to danger.”

Another Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, earlier said, “Israel is trying to mislead the public opinion through these lies in an attempt to justify the crime and escape responsibility.”

On Sunday, Israeli bombs targeted security buildings and roads leading to hospitals in Gaza City. One day before, the Tel Aviv regime had targeted a tower that housed the offices of several news agencies, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.
Comment


