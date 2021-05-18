Palestinian Resistance Rockets Shower Occupied Territories: ‘Israel’ Admits at Least Two Killed, Many Injured

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance groups resumed their rocket fire on the occupied territories on Tuesday, with ‘Israel’ confessing that rockets fired by al-Qassam Brigades killed at least two ‘Israelis’ and injured many others.

Zionist media initially reported that at least two were in critical condition following in the immediate aftermath of the rocket fire that directly targeted a building in Eshkol.They were later pronounced dead. Another two were also treated for major injuries, and several others were reported injured.This was the second wave of the rocket fire for Tuesday as the ‘Israeli’ occupation continued its brutal aggression on Gaza.Zionist media reported that so far 12 ‘Israelis’ have been killed and more than 310 others have been injured since the latest round of fighting started last week.In addition to the rocket fire in Eshkol, ‘Israeli’ media reported that sirens were blaring without stopping at noon in all settlements bordering Gaza.