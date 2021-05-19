0
Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 00:13

Turkey Ready to Militarily Support Palestine: Erdogan

Story Code : 933312
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed late Monday establishing a new administration for Al-Quds.

Speaking at a press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan proposed the idea that "Turkey will support both politically and militarily each step of the way", Daily Sabah reported.

"Israel is a terror state which tries to legitimize its actions by mentioning Palestinians' resistance," he said, condemning Israel's attacks against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its indiscriminate bombardment of the region.

"They don't have warplanes, you have countless. Who are you trying to fool?" he asked.

"Those who are not terrified by the killing of Palestinian children by Israel are terrified by the fact that Israeli children are scared too," Erdoğan added.

"I condemn Austria for hanging the Israeli terror state's flag. I guess Austria is trying to make Muslims pay for the Jews they subjected to genocide back in the day."

The president also revealed a conversation he had with a former Israeli prime minister whose identity he did not disclose.

"A former Israeli prime minister, I am not going to give his name, told me years ago that he had the 'biggest pleasure' when he killed Palestinians during his military service as a general," he said.

Erdoğan also blasted US President Joe Biden's approval of arms sales to the Zionist Regime.

"You're going down in history with bloody hands by supporting Israel, which attacks Gaza in a disproportionate matter," he said.

"You forced us to say this. We will not be silent and we are going to continue our Al-Quds struggle," he added.

Ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed over a hundred with fatalities that include dozens of minors. A total of 145 people, including 41 children and 23 women, have been killed and 1,100 more injured since the regime started attacks on Gaza on May 10.

The airstrikes on Gaza were preceded by days of tensions and Israeli aggression in occupied territories of Palestine, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces and settlers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.
