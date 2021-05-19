0
Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 01:27

Syria Completes Measures to Hold Presidential Elections as Scheduled

Story Code : 933316
Syria Completes Measures to Hold Presidential Elections as Scheduled
The Syrian cabinet, in its weekly session, chaired by Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, called for exerting the utmost efforts and invest all available potentials to fulfil service projects and follow up the implementation of all agreements signed with friendly countries.

The Syrian Presidential Elections will be held on 26 May 2021 with Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai to run for president.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
18 May 2021
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
By Linah Alsaafin
18 May 2021
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
17 May 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
17 May 2021
Biden Admin.
Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR
17 May 2021
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
16 May 2021
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021