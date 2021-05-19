Syria Completes Measures to Hold Presidential Elections as Scheduled

Islam Times - The Syrian government stressed on Tuesday that all measures have been taken to hold presidential elections as scheduled in a way that guarantees its running in the best form.

The Syrian cabinet, in its weekly session, chaired by Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, called for exerting the utmost efforts and invest all available potentials to fulfil service projects and follow up the implementation of all agreements signed with friendly countries.The Syrian Presidential Elections will be held on 26 May 2021 with Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai to run for president.