Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 01:30

JCPOA Joint Commission to Resume on Wednesday in Vienna

According to the statement, the Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary-General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran.

The Iranian delegation will be chaired by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA.
