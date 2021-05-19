0
Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 11:23

Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation

Story Code : 933378
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” a spokesperson for James’ office, Fabien Levy, said in a statement to media outlets on Tuesday. 

While it remains unclear what criminal matters the AG has in mind, the announcement comes more than two years after her office opened a probe into Donald Trump’s business empire, at which point he was still in office. 

According to James, the investigation began after Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney, testified to lawmakers that the then-president had deliberately “inflated the values of his assets” in financial statements in order to “obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage.”

James has since filed a lawsuit looking to compel the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas related to the investigation, accusing it of stalling and withholding documents, but until Tuesday had not spoken of any criminal aspect of the probe. 

However, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who led a separate investigation into the Trump Organization, claimed in court documents last year that his office was looking into “protracted criminal conduct.”

Though the Trump Organization has yet to comment on the latest announcement, Trump himself has previously denied any wrongdoing, also accusing the AG of “politically motivated harassment” following a separate lawsuit that centered on his now-defunct charitable foundation.

That case – which concluded with a judge ordering Trump to pay out $2 million to various charities as a fine for misusing the foundation – was hailed by James as a “major victory.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
18 May 2021
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
By Linah Alsaafin
18 May 2021
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
17 May 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
17 May 2021
Biden Admin.
Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR
17 May 2021
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
16 May 2021
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021