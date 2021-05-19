0
Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 11:59

Beijing Accuses US of Deliberately Disrupting Peace

The USS 'Curtis Wilbur', an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, traversed the strait on Tuesday, passing through a crucial waterway that separates mainland China from Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of its own territory.

The US Navy described the passage as a routine mission aimed at showing “the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” vowing to continue “to fly, sail, and operate anywhere” it can, short of violating international law.

Beijing, which sees repeated shows of force by the US in the strait as provocative, has fired back, accusing the President Joe Biden administration of fomenting tensions in the region.

“The actions of the US are sending wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, deliberately disrupting the situation in the region and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement on Wednesday.

While the US, along with the majority of the world’s countries, has not officially recognized Taiwan, it remains the island’s biggest ally. Biden did not stray from long-standing US support for Taipei, further deepening diplomatic ties with the island by “liberalizing guidance on contacts” with Taiwanese officials and sending a high-ranking delegation for meetings last month.
