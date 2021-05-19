World Calls for ‘Israeli’ End of Bloodshed As Gazan Martyrs Toll Rises

Islam Times - Calls are growing worldwide for the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime to end its bloody military aggression on the Gaza Strip as more Palestinians fall victim to the occupying regime’s onslaught on the besieged coastal sliver.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 219 people, including 63 children and 36 women, have been martyred and at least 1,530 others wounded, as a result of the ‘Israeli’ bombardment of Gaza since May 10.More than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the military offensive that has destroyed or badly damaged almost 450 buildings in Gaza, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centers, the United Nations humanitarian agency said.Meanwhile, Egypt and UN mediators stepped up diplomatic efforts, and the UN General Assembly is expected to discuss the conflict on Thursday.France proposed a resolution with the UN Security Council [UNSC] calling for a ceasefire, the president’s office said in a statement late Tuesday.The UNSC has so far failed to adopt any declaration on the conflict, with the United States, a staunch ‘Israel’ ally, having already rejected three draft resolutions proposed by China, Norway and Tunisia.On Tuesday, European Union foreign ministers called for a ceasefire and boosted humanitarian aid for Gaza, but failed to reach unanimity after Hungary, the Zionist entity’s closest ally in the 27-nation bloc, declined to join the other 26 top diplomats in calling for a truce in their video call, convened by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.Nevertheless, other ministers vowed that the EU would try to re-launch the peace process along with the US, Russia and the UN, that comprise the Middle East Quartet.In the same respect, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that the conflict could spread throughout the region if no ceasefire is agreed, saying he hoped that ‘Israel’ would not launch a ground operation in Gaza.He also noted that “What we need to do is find the path to a political process, but before anything else, to ensure that there is an end to the hostilities.”For his part, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas emphasized the role of the Middle East Quartet, saying “We are in favor of further expanding his mediation efforts.”“We must use our relationships with both sides to encourage confidence-building steps that could lead to calming the situation …,” he added.Meanwhile, in a meeting with German Ambassador to Iraq Ole Diehl, head of Iraq’s al-Hikma [Wisdom] National Movement Ammar al-Hakim said the European countries must take “a serious stance” on the Zionist regime’s brutal attacks on the Palestinian people.For his part, Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr expressed hope that “the current Palestinian uprising would be the beginning for an end to the Zionists and the starting point of stability in the entire region.”Additionally, the head of the political bureau of Iraq’s Hezbollah stressed that the movement will spare no efforts to support Palestinian fighters.Moreover, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would never stop supporting the Palestinian cause.He also complained that the international community's reaction to the ‘Israeli’ onslaught on Gaza was "weak" and that some countries had "closed their eyes to the war crimes" committed by the Tel Aviv regime.In a related context, several cities across the world witnessed protests on Tuesday in solidarity with the Palestinians.Lebanese protesters gathered in the southern village of Adaisseh on the border with the occupied territories. They threw rocks at ‘Israeli’ forces who fired tear gas and smoke grenades at the demonstrators.Another pro-Palestine rally was also held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.Additionally, Baghdad was the scene of similar protests throughout Tuesday called by Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party and politician Khamis Al-Khanjar.Pro-Palestine demonstrations were further held in the Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo, Recife and Manaus as well as the Chilean and Mexican capital of Santiago and Mexico City.In New York, thousands gathered outside the ‘Israeli’ entity’s consulate to voice their support for Palestine.