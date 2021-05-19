52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets

Islam Times - The Israeli military says its warplanes carried out 122 strikes on Gaza overnight, as the regime continues its bombardment of the besieged enclave, targeting residential buildings in total disregard for civilian lives.

Hidai Zilberman, the Israeli military spokesperson, said that around 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, 52 fighter jets carried out 122 airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in 25 minutes, targeting what he claimed to be Hamas’ network of tunnels, including weapons storage sites and a command center.At least four Palestinians were martyred during the raids, Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.One of the attacks martyred a journalist named Yusef Abu Hussein and injured several others on Wednesday morning. Hussein, a presenter in a Palestinian Radio channel, lost his life during an air raid that targeted the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.Israeli airstrikes also hit homes and farmlands in the towns of Khan Younis and Jabalia on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, while a house in Beit Lahia and a truck in the Maghazi camp were bombed by the regime’s jets.According to the Israeli military, the resistance fighters also fired 50 rockets toward the Israeli Occupied Territories on Tuesday evening.​The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that it has tried to martyr Hamas Military Chief Muhammad Deif twice since the confrontations began on May 10.It said Deif escaped the attacks both times, claiming that it has targeted at least seven other top Hamas members, but all of whom survived, some with injuries.Palestinian resistance groups also continued firing rockets toward Israeli-Occupied Territories, with Hamas saying it targeted six Israeli air force bases in central and southern Occupied Territories in the course of its latest barrage.“The bases that the al-Qassam Brigades targeted are Hatzor, Hatzerim, Nevatim, Tel Nof, Palmachim, and Ramon,” Hamas said.On Tuesday, Palestinians held protests in various parts of Israeli-Occupied Territories to condemn Israel’s atrocities.