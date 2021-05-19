0
Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 21:19

Save Palestine: Pogba, Diallo hold up Palestine flag at Manchester United match

Story Code : 933486
Save Palestine: Pogba, Diallo hold up Palestine flag at Manchester United match
The duo’s public display of support for Palestine came as the Zionist ‘Israeli’ entity continued its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,500 people since it began on May 10.

Pogba appeared to be given the flag by a fan as the players made their way around the pitch during the traditional lap of honor after United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford.

The French World Cup winner and Ivorian winger Diallo displayed the flag with about 10,000 fans watching after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

“Pray for Palestine,” Pogba wrote on Instagram after the match, in a post accompanied by a photo showing him carrying the Palestinian flag. “Let’s keep our world safe and free from violence.”

Thousands of protesters marched in support of Palestinians on Saturday in major European cities including London, Berlin, Madrid and Paris, as the battle raged between the ‘Israeli’ military and the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Additionally, Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana showed support for Palestinians after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana were seen holding a Palestinian flag on the pitch at Wembley.

Other famous football players to have posted solidarity messages on social media for Palestinians in recent days include Fenerbahce’s Mesut Ozil, Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Schalke’s Shkodran Mustafi, Fiorentina’s Franck Ribery and Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.
