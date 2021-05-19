0
Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 21:25

Fifty Schools in Gaza Have Been Damaged In the Past Week

Attacking schools or hospitals is a grave violation against children and Save the Children is urging all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and to protect them.

The figures emerge as UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said that 47,000 displaced people have been driven to use schools as shelter after losing their homes to airstrikes.

Meanwhile, schools remain closed in Gaza, putting education out of reach for hundreds of thousands of children.

63 children in Gaza have been martyred since the escalation of the conflict began on 10 May. In Gaza, 450 children have been injured.
