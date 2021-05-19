Zionist Entity Fires Artillery Shells on Lebanon Territory after Rocket Launch

Islam Times - Amid Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, the Lebanese territory has also been targeted by Israeli artillery shells after rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the occupied territories.

Amid Israeli regime bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, rockets has been fired toward the occupied Palestinian territories, with the illegal Zionist entity firing artillery shells on the Lebanese territory.Lebanese media outlets said the rockets were fired from the village of Seddiqine in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.Media reports said the rockets targeted the cities of Acre and Haifa, and that rocket sirens were heard in the northern part of the occupied territories.The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) posted a statement on Twitter, saying that its head, Stefano Del Col, was in contact with the parties to the conflict, “urging all sides to exercise maximum restraint at this critical time.”“The firing has now stopped,” the mission said in another tweet.Lebanon’s al-Jadeed TV station published a video showing the moment the rockets were fired.The incident is the third of its kind in about a week.