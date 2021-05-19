Pakistan Calls for OIC’s Decisive Steps to Stop Israel’s War Crimes against Palestinians

Islam Times - Pakistan's opposition parties and government, in a rare show of unity, joined hands in Parliament to pass a unanimous resolution over Israeli regime's relentless war crimes against unarmed Palestinians. The Parliament called on 57-member block of Muslim countries. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation or the OIC to now undertake “decisive steps” to bring an end to ongoing unilateral war against innocent Palestinians.

However, not very far from the Parliament, the anti-Israeli protesters are not willing to trust OIC given its track record of failures. The protests in Pakistan are expanding given the relentless bombing by Israel killing Palestinians since last week when Israel imposed unilateral war on Gaza after it attacked the 3rd holiest site of Islam in the occupied eastern Jerusalem.These are Pakistani journalists. They are at pain over a growing scale of violence against international media networks and journalists in occupied Palestine by Israel. They protested and observed black day against Israel for killing innocent Palestinians and bombarding commercial infrastructure housing international media networks and Palestinian residents. As many as 30 journalists have been attacked and detained since last one week in the occupied Palestine.The International Federation of Journalists and political analysts point out that the frequency of incidents with which journalists have been attacked with a potentially lethal force in the occupied Palestine, indicates about existence of a formal official policy of Israel to silence media networks and journalists who are struggling hard to document war crimes of Zionist regime against unarmed Palestinians. However, the systematic war crimes of Israel have so far enjoyed impunity given the unconditional support Israel gets from the US and many other NATO countries in Europe.More protests are planned on Friday when clerics in hundreds of thousands of mosques and Islamic schools are expected to make anti-Israeli speeches.