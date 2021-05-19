0
Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 22:26

Pakistan Calls for OIC’s Decisive Steps to Stop Israel’s War Crimes against Palestinians

Story Code : 933497
Pakistan Calls for OIC’s Decisive Steps to Stop Israel’s War Crimes against Palestinians
However, not very far from the Parliament, the anti-Israeli protesters are not willing to trust OIC given its track record of failures. The protests in Pakistan are expanding given the relentless bombing by Israel killing Palestinians since last week when Israel imposed unilateral war on Gaza after it attacked the 3rd holiest site of Islam in the occupied eastern Jerusalem.

These are Pakistani journalists. They are at pain over a growing scale of violence against international media networks and journalists in occupied Palestine by Israel. They protested and observed black day against Israel for killing innocent Palestinians and bombarding commercial infrastructure housing international media networks and Palestinian residents. As many as 30 journalists have been attacked and detained since last one week in the occupied Palestine.

The International Federation of Journalists and political analysts point out that the frequency of incidents with which journalists have been attacked with a potentially lethal force in the occupied Palestine, indicates about existence of a formal official policy of Israel to silence media networks and journalists who are struggling hard to document war crimes of Zionist regime against unarmed Palestinians. However, the systematic war crimes of Israel have so far enjoyed impunity given the unconditional support Israel gets from the US and many other NATO countries in Europe.

More protests are planned on Friday when clerics in hundreds of thousands of mosques and Islamic schools are expected to make anti-Israeli speeches. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
18 May 2021
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
By Linah Alsaafin
18 May 2021
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
17 May 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
17 May 2021
Biden Admin.
Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR
17 May 2021
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
16 May 2021