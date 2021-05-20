Syrian Votes: Syrians Abroad Cast Their Ballots As Presidential Elections Process Kicks Off

Islam Times - Syrians abroad started to cast their votes to the Presidential elections with the opening of the ballot boxes at the Syrian consulates in the two Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

The Honorary Consul of Syria in Australia, Dr. Maher Dabbagh, told state-run SANA news agency that the consulate in Sydney and its office in Melbourne have opened their doors before the Syrians residing in Australia and who have already registered at the electoral lists to participate in the Presidential elections.In Melbourne, Deputy honorary Consul, Abdullah al-Tawil, affirmed in a statement that the consulate office opened its doors at 7 a.m. according to the Australian time for Syrians participating in the Presidential elections, as the consulate completed all preparations and necessary equipment for the election process in Melbourne.Meanwhile, the Syrian embassies in Japan, Malaysia, China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Iran, the Sultanate of Oman and Lebanon followed in opening their doors for Syrian nationals residing on their soil to cast their votes for their selected candidate as head of state.Back in April, Speaker of the Syrian Parliament Hammoudah Sabbagh announced that the date of presidential elections will be on May 20, 2021 for Syrian residents abroad, while the elections will be set on May 26th for Syrian residents on the Syrian territory.