Thursday 20 May 2021 - 08:43

Olmert: Gaza Campaign Unlikely to Help Netanyahu Stay in Power

Story Code : 933549
Meanwhile, Olmert neither agreed with nor rejected the widely-rumored idea that the new “Israeli”-Palestinian escalation has been deliberately orchestrated by Netanyahu to stay in power. But he said such a plan, even if it existed, was unlikely to work, given Netanyahu’s repeated political failures and dwindling support base.

“I think that the fact he has failed to form the cabinet after four consecutive elections which took place within less than two years – and I think if there will be the fifth round it will be the end of Netanyahu’s [rule],” Olmert, a long-time critic of the embattled prime minister, added.

Olmert claimed that the Hamas ‘attacks’ leave “Israel”, which has a superior “military capacity,” with no other choice but to retaliate.
