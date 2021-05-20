Wallowed “Israel”: Should We Continue Gaza Op?!

Islam Times - “Israeli” media reported that the apartheid entity is preparing to significantly reduce its military operations in Gaza, despite Netanyahu's remarks on Wednesday that he is “determined to continue the operation" until "calm and security" are restored.

According to a White House readout of the telephone conversation held on Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu “The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire.”Netanyahu, in a statement issued after a meeting with the military’s top brass, said he was “determined to carry on with this operation” until “calm and security are restored.” He also said he “particularly appreciate the support given by the president of our friend, the United States, Joe Biden, for ‘Israel’,” Netanyahu added.According to reports, a senior “Israeli” diplomatic official spoke with his counterparts in Washington and made it clear that American pressure on “Israel” could encourage Hamas to intensify its actions.Another senior “Israeli” official said Biden’s decision to call for de-escalation and not a cease-fire was aimed at giving the “Israeli” Forces room to maneuver over the next few days.Yet, some officials, were uncomfortable with Biden’s declaration. Said one, “When Hamas sees ‘Israel’ being pushed to stop its military activities, it gets stronger and is liable to escalate both its conditions for a cease-fire and its operational activities against 'Israel'.”